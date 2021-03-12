Overview

Dr. Da-Hae Lee, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from KOREA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lee works at South Texas Perinatal Cardiology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.