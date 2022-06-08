See All Plastic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. D Scott Rotatori, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. D Scott Rotatori, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rotatori works at AdventHealth Medical Group Center for Interventional Endoscopy in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Orlando
    601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 628-5476
  2. 2
    D. Scott Rotatori, M.D., P.A.
    800 W Morse Blvd Ste 5, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 628-5476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 08, 2022
    I love my new look,Dr Rotatori is so gifted and his staff is truly amazing, highly recommend him.
    Donna — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. D Scott Rotatori, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598796724
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Cincinnati
    Internship
    • University FL
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D Scott Rotatori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotatori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotatori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotatori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotatori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotatori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotatori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotatori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

