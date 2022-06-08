Dr. D Scott Rotatori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotatori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Scott Rotatori, MD
Overview
Dr. D Scott Rotatori, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rotatori works at
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 628-5476
-
2
D. Scott Rotatori, M.D., P.A.800 W Morse Blvd Ste 5, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 628-5476
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love my new look,Dr Rotatori is so gifted and his staff is truly amazing, highly recommend him.
About Dr. D Scott Rotatori, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598796724
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- University FL
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotatori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotatori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotatori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotatori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotatori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotatori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotatori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.