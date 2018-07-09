Dr. D Mazzulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Mazzulla, MD
Overview
Dr. D Mazzulla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago, IL and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Mazzulla works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 10, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3995
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazzulla?
Dr Mazzulla is competent professional quick and makes me feel safe and comfortable. He has been treating me for AMD since November 2017. He really knows his business. He is doing my surgery and you can trust him completely. He is also very handsome.
About Dr. D Mazzulla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1740443522
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner
- The University of Chicago - Chicago, IL
- West Suburban Hospital - Oak Park, IL
- University of Illinois College of Medicine - Chicago, IL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazzulla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzulla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzulla works at
Dr. Mazzulla has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzulla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzulla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzulla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.