Dr. D Woodham, MD
Overview
Dr. D Woodham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Woodham works at
Locations
Family Practice Clinic of Dothan1812 E MAIN ST, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8804
Flowers Medical Group Dothan Neuro-Spine-Pain4300 W Main St Ste 405, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 944-7073
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely the best back surgeon in this area! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. D Woodham, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shands Tchg Hosp
- U Ia Hosps-Clins
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Neurosurgery
