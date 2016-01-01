Dr. D Steidley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steidley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- AZ
- Phoenix
- Dr. D Steidley, MD
Dr. D Steidley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. D Steidley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Steidley works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Transplant5777 E Mayo Blvd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 757-9443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Atrioventricular Canal Defect
- View other providers who treat Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Brugada Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries
- View other providers who treat Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
- View other providers who treat Connective Tissue Disorders
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Double Outlet Right Ventricle
- View other providers who treat Ebstein's Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Eisenmenger's Complex
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Myocarditis
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tetralogy of Fallot
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Atresia
- View other providers who treat Truncus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Rings
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steidley?
About Dr. D Steidley, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356325690
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steidley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steidley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steidley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steidley works at
Dr. Steidley has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steidley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Steidley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steidley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steidley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steidley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.