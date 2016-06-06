Dr. Donald Seago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Seago, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Seago, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Mississippi Oncology Associates971 Lakeland Dr Ste 750, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4970
Starkville Clinic for Women PA100 Medical Park Dr, Starkville, MS 39759 Directions (601) 200-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seago?
Dr Seago and lost of his staff is great. There is one nurse that always have an attitude. Each visit I've had she had a nasty attitude and that makes my visit bad. I always leave upset because of her attitude. Dr Seago and his nurse practioner is great I just can't give him 5 stars because of this or nurse. I see him at Starkville Women Clinic.
About Dr. Donald Seago, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194717363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seago has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.