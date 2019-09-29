Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D Mooney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. D Mooney, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Mooney works at
Locations
Arkansas Urology North Little Rock Clinic4200 Stockton Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-2121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Mooney was the best ever. His knowledge and compassion for his patients made me feel at ease. His staff was so nice. Thanks for taking such good care of me !!
About Dr. D Mooney, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1275508897
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mooney has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.