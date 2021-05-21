Dr. D Monte Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Monte Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. D Monte Hunter, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2198Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunter is a truly compassionate and caring physician. He takes the time to explain everything and to make sure you have a solid understanding.
About Dr. D Monte Hunter, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1780794008
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
