Overview

Dr. D Monte Hunter, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Hunter works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

