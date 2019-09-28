Overview

Dr. D Kyle Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago / Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Kim works at Seattle Neurosurgery in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.