Dr. D Kyle Kim, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (88)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. D Kyle Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago / Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Kim works at Seattle Neurosurgery in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seattle Neurosurgery
    801 Broadway Ste 617, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 623-0922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniopharyngioma
Degenerative Scoliosis
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Kyphosis
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Polyneuropathy
Radiculitis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Instability
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 28, 2019
    Dr. Kim performed a minimally invasive laminectomy at two levels L3-4 and L4-5 in my back on 8/16/19. I recovered quickly. The result has been nearly total pain reduction, and improved mobility and quality of life. Dr. Kim’s office team efficiently overcame obstacles (an unexpected issue in an ECG) and rescheduled the surgery. I was very impressed by the rigorous quality control measures at Swedish. I highly recommend both Dr. Kim and Swedish.
    About Dr. D Kyle Kim, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871586792
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington
    • University Of Chicago / Pritzker School Of Medicine
    • University of Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D Kyle Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

