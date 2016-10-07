Dr. Wilson Gomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Gomer, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilson Gomer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Office1800 Western Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr gomers for over 20 years he's an outstanding Dr and would recommend him 100% he listens to u and answers any questions u might have and explains whatever it is that that is wrong with u or that your going through, he will work with u on finding u the right treatment or specialist that fits your need,his staff is very nice,clean and respectful,if u need paperwork work they r very prompt on getting what u need back to u he's the best ,u will not find a better Dr
About Dr. Wilson Gomer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184656928
Education & Certifications
- TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomer.
