Dr. Wilson Gomer, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wilson Gomer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gomer works at Optum - Family Medicine in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1800 Western Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Viral Hepatitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Viral Hepatitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 07, 2016
    I have been a patient of Dr gomers for over 20 years he's an outstanding Dr and would recommend him 100% he listens to u and answers any questions u might have and explains whatever it is that that is wrong with u or that your going through, he will work with u on finding u the right treatment or specialist that fits your need,his staff is very nice,clean and respectful,if u need paperwork work they r very prompt on getting what u need back to u he's the best ,u will not find a better Dr
    Kathy magallanez in Colton, CA — Oct 07, 2016
    About Dr. Wilson Gomer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184656928
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilson Gomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomer works at Optum - Family Medicine in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gomer’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

