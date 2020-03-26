Overview

Dr. D Foster, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Center For Pain and Rehab Medicine in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.