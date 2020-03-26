See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. D Foster, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. D Foster, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Center For Pain and Rehab Medicine in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center For Pain and Rehab Medicine
    240 Medical Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 284-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. D Foster, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013900976
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • City University NY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Center For Pain and Rehab Medicine in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    Dr. Foster has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

