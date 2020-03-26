Dr. D Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. D Foster, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Foster works at
Locations
Center For Pain and Rehab Medicine240 Medical Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 284-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a family with Dr.Foster office his Saff is the best people you could have when you are very sick and in pain they are the best sometimes it's hard to believe that they really care but Dr Foster pick out some of God's Angeles because of the way they are at each visit ?? They have called me even at the hospital and checked on me Wow I love them They are my Family now and I love each one of them always make me feel better on a painful Day?? Thanks To God that I found them??????
About Dr. D Foster, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013900976
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- City University NY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
