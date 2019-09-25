See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Douglas Ford, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (140)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Ford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Ford works at Paragon Eye Associates - Arlington - Parent in Arlington, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paragon Eye Associates - Arlington - Parent
    801 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 201, Arlington, TX 76012
    Mansfield South Arlington Medicine PA
    2300 Matlock Rd Ste 35, Mansfield, TX 76063

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Ford, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306807177
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

