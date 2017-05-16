See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Boston, MA
Dr. D Bradley Welling, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. D Bradley Welling, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. D Bradley Welling, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Welling works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Campus
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 573-3632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Perforated Eardrum
Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Perforated Eardrum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Welling?

    May 16, 2017
    Thank you for all you did for me at OSU, back in 2001, and 2009. My name is Rick Dressel from Columbus Ohio. Just wanted you to know Dr. Welling that I am doing fine, and life is good. Thank You.
    Rick Dressel in Pataskala, OH — May 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. D Bradley Welling, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. D Bradley Welling, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Welling to family and friends

    Dr. Welling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Welling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. D Bradley Welling, MD.

    About Dr. D Bradley Welling, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548294226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Otology Grp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Iowa
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D Bradley Welling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Welling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. D Bradley Welling, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.