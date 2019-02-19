Overview

Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

