Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jones, did surgery on my back. I’m thankful for him, and the awesome job he did. It was a major surgery. I had two surgery’s in 3 days. I walk so much better. My family tease me saying bionic woman, because of the bars and screws in my back I still have a ways to go, just takes time. I have recommended him to my friends. Ive talk to a few people that had this surgery. They aren’t happy. But they didn’t have Dr Bradley Jones for there surgeon. ??????????
About Dr. D Bradley Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1477665693
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Spine Surgery Institute
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
