Dr. D Joan Balcombe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balcombe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Joan Balcombe, MD
Overview
Dr. D Joan Balcombe, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Balcombe works at
Locations
-
1
Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine at ORMC434 E 5350 S Ste C, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5671Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balcombe?
I received hyperbaric treatment with Dr. Balcombe. I could tell in our first meeting that I was in excellent hands. She explained my medical conditions and treatments very thoroughly. I believe she made excellent decisions on my behalf. I received 17 hyperbaric treatments, and she was very attentive and kind each time. I would highly recommend Dr. Balcombe to anyone needing wound care.
About Dr. D Joan Balcombe, MD
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- English
- 1629037361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balcombe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balcombe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balcombe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balcombe works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balcombe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balcombe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balcombe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balcombe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.