Dr. Cyrus Torchinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cyrus Torchinsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
James A Grant MD Inc4060 4th Ave Ste 410, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 298-7109
Scripps Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health Unit4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 294-8111
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Cyrus, went out of his way to expedite my sister Lucy's visit with a specialist and we were so lucky! My visit was only for a few days and I was able to (with my other sister )provide the specialist with insightful details about Lucy she may not have been able to have. Dr Cyrus was brief in his visit but made calls in our behalf and is a compassionate and empathetic physician. I am very pleased to have made his acquaintance and I would recommend him to anyone ! I am a registered nurse and have dealt with physicians throughout my career of over 25 years in San Diego and the Central Coast and I ration my starts carefully! butI do give 5 stars to Dr Cyrus for his care of my sister Lucy.
About Dr. Cyrus Torchinsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Torchinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torchinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torchinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torchinsky has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torchinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torchinsky speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Torchinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torchinsky.
