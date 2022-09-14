See All Otolaryngologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Cyrus Torchinsky, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cyrus Torchinsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Torchinsky works at Grant Miya & Torchinsky Mds in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    James A Grant MD Inc
    4060 4th Ave Ste 410, San Diego, CA 92103 (619) 298-7109
  2. 2
    Scripps Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health Unit
    4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 (619) 294-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Dr Cyrus, went out of his way to expedite my sister Lucy's visit with a specialist and we were so lucky! My visit was only for a few days and I was able to (with my other sister )provide the specialist with insightful details about Lucy she may not have been able to have. Dr Cyrus was brief in his visit but made calls in our behalf and is a compassionate and empathetic physician. I am very pleased to have made his acquaintance and I would recommend him to anyone ! I am a registered nurse and have dealt with physicians throughout my career of over 25 years in San Diego and the Central Coast and I ration my starts carefully! butI do give 5 stars to Dr Cyrus for his care of my sister Lucy.
    Lydia Sapien RN — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Cyrus Torchinsky, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English, French
    1790828754
    Education & Certifications

    Boston University School Of Medicine
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
