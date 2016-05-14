Overview

Dr. Cyrus Nozad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Nozad works at Internal Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.