Dr. Cyrus Nozad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nozad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyrus Nozad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Nozad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Nozad works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nozad?
I am a new patient of Dr. Nozad and he just wowed me today. He is very proffesional, knowledgeable, understanding, showed genuine care for his patient, took his time to explain to me my condition, assured me that he will help me to get better and most of all I was feeling sick and miserable when I walked in the clinic but left feeling better right away after the treatment. Thank you so much! You have earned my trust and hope for more doctors like you who has integrity and knowledge!
About Dr. Cyrus Nozad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1457528655
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nozad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nozad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nozad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nozad works at
Dr. Nozad speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nozad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nozad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nozad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nozad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.