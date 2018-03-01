Dr. Noble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyrus Noble, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Noble, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Noble works at
Locations
New England Urology17 Riverside St Ste 201, Nashua, NH 03062 Directions (603) 577-3190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elliot Hospital1 Elliot Way, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-5300
Manchester Urology Associates4 Elliot Way Ste 200, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-9200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Manchester Urology At Derry14A Tsienneto Rd Ste 302, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 669-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, honest, great bedside manner, everything was explained well and surgery apparently went well lol I was out cold. I don't feel to awful which is good. If I had to do it over I'd still go to him.
About Dr. Cyrus Noble, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Noble accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noble has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Noble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noble.
