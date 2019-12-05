Dr. Nasserian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyrus Nasserian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Nasserian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nasserian works at
Locations
Jacob And Associates415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-4467
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nasserian has been my doctor for over 3 years now. In charter and out of charter oak hospital. He has been SO patient with me and treats me like a human being unlike a lot of other psychiatrist I have had in the past. I wouldnt be where I'm at today without a lot of his help. I'm in recovery and hes been by my side this entire time and I absolutely love him and his staff. I highly recommend Dr. Nasserian!!!
About Dr. Cyrus Nasserian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154692556
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasserian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasserian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasserian has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Schizophrenia and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasserian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasserian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasserian.
