Dr. Cyrus Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyrus Moon, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Moon, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Delano and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
Dr. Moon works at
Locations
-
1
Bakersfield Surgical Associates5959 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 638-0601Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Central California Medical Group432 Lexington St, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (661) 375-5879Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Delano
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moon?
I went to Dr Moon for a hiatal hernia repair. He is kind, efficient and has a wonderful bedside manner! His staff at the office was very helpful, and they all took excellent care of me. Thank you, Dr Moon!
About Dr. Cyrus Moon, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154585388
Education & Certifications
- UCSF-Fresno Medical Education Program
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- John's Hopkins U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.