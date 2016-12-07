See All Neurologists in West Hollywood, CA
Neurology
Dr. Cyrus Mody, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Mody works at Altman & Mody Mds in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Karen Altman. M.d. Inc.
    (310) 659-8451
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
    (310) 423-3977
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Sudoscan
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Sudoscan

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Polyneuropathy
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 07, 2016
    I have seeing Dr. Mody for 2 years now. He has been helpful with neurological issues. He makes feel comfortable and calms my anxiety and tries to answered all my questions. And, also he expends time with me in every of my appointmentsI will wish that his staff could be more receptive when calling his office
    Veronica in Pasadena, CA — Dec 07, 2016
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Neurology
    Dr. Cyrus Mody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mody is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mody works at Altman & Mody Mds in West Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mody's profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

