Dr. Cyrus Mody, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Mody, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Mody works at
Locations
-
1
Karen Altman. M.d. Inc.8733 Beverly Blvd Ste 404, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-8451
-
2
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-3977Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seeing Dr. Mody for 2 years now. He has been helpful with neurological issues. He makes feel comfortable and calms my anxiety and tries to answered all my questions. And, also he expends time with me in every of my appointmentsI will wish that his staff could be more receptive when calling his office
About Dr. Cyrus Mody, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1629022736
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Mody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.