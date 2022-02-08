Dr. Loghmanee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from Jagiellonian U Med Coll and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Englewood375 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 449-1000
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery200 S Orange Ave Ste 295, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (201) 449-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Denville16 Pocono Rd Ste 216, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (201) 449-1000
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Pompton97 W Parkway Fl 2, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (201) 449-1000
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery79 Hudson St Ste 700, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 449-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery20 Wilsey Sq Ste C, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 449-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
The best person you will ever meet. Him and his entire team are there for you from beginning to end! He did it again! Went in for corrective surgery post mastectomy in Jan 2019, and DIEP flap Oct 2019 and I cannot believe that I get to say I continue to have a dream team! If you are in the same shoes, where you need to do any breast surgery for whatever reason, please don't walk, RUN to Dr. Loghmanee. From Laura at the front desk getting me all the paperwork I need and setting up everything behind the scenes and being 3 steps ahead of you in the entire time, to Sanela scheduling the surgery and checking in, Angela and Jessica being amazing and supportive PAs, and Dr. Loghmanee in the room, I could have never wished for a better team! Especially those breast cancer ladies out there, that may have just received some news, or BRCA patients looking to do this prophylactically, and still trying to figure out which way is up, this ENTIRE team is here for you EVERY step of the way. When
About Dr. Cyrus Loghmanee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- SUNY Buffalo Hospital/Buffalo General Hospital
- Jagiellonian U Med Coll
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
