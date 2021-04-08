Dr. Cyrus Lavian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyrus Lavian, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Lavian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Medical Urgent Care15310 Roscoe Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 830-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have 20 years of experience with Dr.Lavian.as his patient. He is UP TO DATE, extremely knowledgeable, and He has most even temperament I have ever seen. Dr Lavian is the best DR in the Vally and be you and his staff Are incredible as well. Tell him STEPHANIE says hi!
About Dr. Cyrus Lavian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1548283526
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
