Dr. Cyrus Irani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyrus Irani, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Irani, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Irani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care - Atlanta/Midtown1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 575-2000
-
3
Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care - Dawsonville81 Northside Dawson Dr, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (706) 216-6000
-
4
Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care - Holly Springs684 Sixes Rd, Holly Springs, GA 30115 Directions (678) 426-5450
-
5
Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care - Roswell11685 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 150, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 619-3860
-
6
Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care - Cumming - Urgent Care610 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 513-5260
-
7
Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care - East Cobb4800 Olde Towne Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 509-1025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irani?
Very good doctor, friendly, personal and takes time for his patients.
About Dr. Cyrus Irani, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1700972155
Education & Certifications
- COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irani works at
Dr. Irani speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Irani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.