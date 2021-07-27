Overview

Dr. Cyrus Irani, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Irani works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Dawsonville, GA, Holly Springs, GA, Roswell, GA, Cumming, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.