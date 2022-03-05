Dr. Hadadi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyrus Hadadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Hadadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Hadadi works at
Locations
Fairfax Arrhythmia, Medstar/ Cleveland Clinic3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 502, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 208-7257Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
MS Shariff, MD, PA505 BYRN ST, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (202) 877-3961
- 3 110 Irving St NW Ste 5A-12, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7685
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, he was so empathetic, caring and understanding. He took the time to explain everything to me and answered all my questions about the procedures.
About Dr. Cyrus Hadadi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1861781809
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadadi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadadi works at
Dr. Hadadi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.