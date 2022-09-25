Dr. Cyrus Ghavam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghavam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyrus Ghavam, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Ghavam, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Ghavam works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Spine Associates - Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 495-9511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Franciscan Orthopaedic Associates16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 301, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 265-2710
-
3
Florida Spine Associates - Delray Beach5210 Linton Blvd Ste 304, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-9511
-
4
Florida Spine Associates - Boynton Beach11135 S Jog Rd Ste 5, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 495-9511
-
5
The Orthopedic Center, PC2330 Thornton Taylor Pkwy Ste B, Fayetteville, TN 37334 Directions (931) 438-8168
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghavam?
Dr Ghavam do you have a new number to be reached at yet?
About Dr. Cyrus Ghavam, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1023063989
Education & Certifications
- Charlotte Spine Center|Orthocarolina Charlotte Spine Center
- University Of Al Hospital|University of Alabama at Birmingham|University of Alabama Hospitals
- Uab Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghavam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghavam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghavam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghavam works at
Dr. Ghavam speaks Persian and Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghavam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghavam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghavam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghavam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.