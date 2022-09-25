Overview

Dr. Cyrus Ghavam, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Ghavam works at Florida Spine Specialists in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Burien, WA, Delray Beach, FL, Boynton Beach, FL and Fayetteville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.