Dr. Cyrus Buhari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyrus Buhari, DO
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Buhari, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Francisco
Dr. Buhari works at
Locations
-
1
Silva's Pharmacy2333 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 464-2806
-
2
San Joaquin Cardiology Medical Group2800 N California St Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 942-1161
-
3
St. Joseph's Medical Center1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 464-2806
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buhari?
I have been waiting to be referred to Dr. Cyrus Buhari for three years. I was just referred today! I am beyond excited to finally have him solve my heart issues and get me back on track. Today is a turning point in my life!
About Dr. Cyrus Buhari, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1679581268
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buhari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buhari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buhari works at
Dr. Buhari has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buhari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.