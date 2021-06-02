Dr. Cyrus Bakhit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyrus Bakhit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyrus Bakhit, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine.
Dr. Bakhit works at
Locations
National Spine & Pain Centers - Roanoke1316 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 345-4230Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough and compassionate pain doctor in Virginia! Office staff is kind, gentle and compassionate also. I feel like I won the lottery!
About Dr. Cyrus Bakhit, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Hospital
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakhit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakhit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakhit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakhit.
