Overview

Dr. Cyrus Badii, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida School Of Medicine|University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Badii works at West-Hills Digestive Specialists in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.