Dr. Cyril Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyril Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Cyril C. Wong LLC11009 Hearth Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 688-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Wong. for several reasons, There has never been a time when I needed my son to be seen in an emergency, From (a cold) (Ear infection) (a rash) or Bumped his head) . That Dr Wong. would not see him no matter how busy he was ,He still took the time. My son is now seventeen yrs old .My son trust him ,I think that is important . My granddaughters also have been seeing him from birth,Now thirteen. Never one time did he make a mistake or misdiagnose what the problem was.Never
About Dr. Cyril Wong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1063434306
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.