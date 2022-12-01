Dr. Cyril Varughese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varughese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyril Varughese, DO
Dr. Cyril Varughese, DO is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Medical City Weatherford.
Heart Center Of North Texas920 Hilltop Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 334-2800
HeartPlace Baylor All Saints Hospital-BASH1650 W Magnolia Ave Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-0439
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Medical City Weatherford
He is a very kind, caring physician. Answers all my questions completely and fully. Very knowledgeable and takes the time to explain.
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- St Lukes-Tex Heart Inst-Baylor Coll Med
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
