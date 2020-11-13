Dr. Cyril Spann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyril Spann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyril Spann, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Locations
Emory at Decatur Gynecologic Oncology2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 408, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 251-4770
Emory at Decatur Gynecologic Oncology5430 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 250-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely recommend! Dr. Spann is not only a great surgeon, but he is very personable, makes you feel comfortable, and spends time answering questions as long as you need. He also has a great sense of humor which is nice to find in the medical/surgical world.
About Dr. Cyril Spann, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NC Meml Hosp UNC
- Emory University
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- St. Andrews College
Dr. Spann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spann has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.