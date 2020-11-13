See All Oncologists in Decatur, GA
Dr. Cyril Spann, MD

Oncology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cyril Spann, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

Dr. Spann works at Emory at Decatur Gynecologic Oncology in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Locations

    Emory at Decatur Gynecologic Oncology
    2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 408, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 251-4770
    Emory at Decatur Gynecologic Oncology
    5430 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 13, 2020
    Absolutely recommend! Dr. Spann is not only a great surgeon, but he is very personable, makes you feel comfortable, and spends time answering questions as long as you need. He also has a great sense of humor which is nice to find in the medical/surgical world.
    Janine B. — Nov 13, 2020
    About Dr. Cyril Spann, MD

    • Oncology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578590469
    Education & Certifications

    • NC Meml Hosp UNC
    • Emory University
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    • St. Andrews College
