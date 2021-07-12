Dr. Cyril Nathaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyril Nathaniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyril Nathaniel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.
Dr. Nathaniel works at
Locations
-
1
Laurel Cardiology PC1015 Franklin St Fl D, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-5042
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nathaniel?
I know he is very busy but will listed to you and take time to answer questions.
About Dr. Cyril Nathaniel, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972515591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathaniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathaniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel works at
Dr. Nathaniel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathaniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathaniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.