Dr. Cyril Kuriakose, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cyril Kuriakose, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Nephrology Associates2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 894-4693
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Kuriakose for the last 4 years. He has been a wonderful doctor and very kind and empathetic. I continue to see him even though I live 2 hrs. away from his office because he is very knowledgeable and supportive of me in my care since my kidney transplant. I hate people making reviews and saying horrible things about a doctor after they had one bad experience with a doctor. May be the patient was having a bad day and taking that out on a doctor? Writing a book report after reading one page of the book, please! I hope other patients are not swayed by a solitary rant about a doctor and make their decisions. I stand behind my comments so I am going to sign my name. Sam Joseph
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255536181
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- UMDNJ-NJMS
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Florida
- Nephrology
