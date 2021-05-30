See All Neurologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Cyril Desilva, MD

Neurology
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cyril Desilva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Desilva works at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Neurosurgery in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Neurosurgery
    801 E 6th St Ste 602, Panama City, FL 32401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 804-3030
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Myelopathy
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (18)
    May 30, 2021
    Dr. DeSilva did surgery on my back in 2009. Prior to the surgery I was in severe pain and had trouble bearing weight on one of my legs. Within two months after the surgery, I was line dancing and mowing my own lawn with a push mower. 11 + years later I am still pain free. In 2012 I saw him for neck pain I was experiencing. He recommended physical therapy, not surgery, and explained the advantages and disadvantages of each approach. Although his surgical skills are excellent, he is well aware of when surgery will be of most benefit, and when it will not. I appreciate that!
    RN/APRN — May 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cyril Desilva, MD
    About Dr. Cyril Desilva, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427294651
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND
    Medical Education

