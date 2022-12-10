Dr. Cyril Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyril Burke, MD
Dr. Cyril Burke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Cyril O Burke III MD1524 Atwood Ave Ste 120, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 521-9620
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Burke is very thorough. He takes the time to educate you on the characteristics of your medical problems and how to correct them. I have never felt rushed he and he gives all the time that you need. Highly recommended!
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Tremor and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
176 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
