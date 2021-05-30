Overview

Dr. Cyril Bethala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bethala works at Cyril Vk Bethala MD PA in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Slidell, LA and Lacombe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.