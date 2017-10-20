Dr. Fermin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyrelda Fermin, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyrelda Fermin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 4010 Maury Pl Ste 5B, Alexandria, VA 22309 Directions (703) 619-6357
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my kids doctor for 14 years and I feel so happy with her and her service.. She take care so well of kids
About Dr. Cyrelda Fermin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
