Dr. Cynthia Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Young, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Western Wake Wellness, PLLC401 Keisler Dr Ste 101, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 378-1492Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- MedCost
Ratings & Reviews
Great family practice! My family has been coming to this practice for years, and even though we moved, we still travel about 30 minutes to keep coming. Dr. Young, Ivy Todd (the PA), and Jessica Pulling (the Pediatric NP) are ALL fabulous providers - very compassionate, sensitive to our needs, and very responsive to our questions and concerns. I once called the on-call provider (Dr. Young) late in the evening when my youngest spiked a high fever, and she was very informative, calming, and caring - and even called back the next morning to check on her. The office staff are all very friendly and helpful, I never have a long wait, and I feel that we get the best medical care. I highly recommend this practice to families and patients of all ages.
About Dr. Cynthia Young, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811910870
Education & Certifications
- Moses Cone Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.