Dr. Cynthia Wills, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Wills, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Wills works at Cindy L Wills MD in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cindy L Wills MD
    99 Meadow Dr Ste 2, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Apr 12, 2019
Dr Wills is wonderful. She’s very thorough and knowledgeable. We love Dr Wills. She saved my dad’s life and my husband.
Debi Alexander in Avon, IN — Apr 12, 2019
About Dr. Cynthia Wills, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1225027204
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • IU Health Methodist
Internship
  • IU Health Methodist
Medical Education
  • IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynthia Wills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wills.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

