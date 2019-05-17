Overview

Dr. Cynthia Wilkes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Wilkes works at Mary Washington Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.