Dr. Cynthia Wilberding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilberding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Wilberding, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Wilberding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kershaw, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.
Dr. Wilberding works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care E Main St.216 E Marion St, Kershaw, SC 29067 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilberding?
About Dr. Cynthia Wilberding, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1487606612
Education & Certifications
- Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilberding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilberding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilberding using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilberding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilberding works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilberding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilberding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilberding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilberding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.