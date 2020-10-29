Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia White, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Gainesville Counseling and Development Center5000 NW 27th Ct Ste E, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 338-0397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the BEST.
About Dr. Cynthia White, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871586032
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Ohio State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
