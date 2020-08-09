Dr. Cynthia White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia White, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine.
Locations
Group Health Bellevue11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-4230
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices2930 Maple St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 261-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr White is an amazing doctor. She always answered all of my questions thoroughly. Dr White and her team always followed up on my emails and calls if I was concerned about anything. She is kind and truly cares for her patients. She delivered both of my children. I was very happy with her as my obgyn and I would go back to her without a doubt.
About Dr. Cynthia White, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. White speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.