Dr. Cynthia Wesley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Wesley, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Wesley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center, MUSC Health University Medical Center and MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
Dr. Wesley works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr Fl 4, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
-
2
MUSC Women's Health at Lancaster Medical Center834 W Meeting St Bldg 4, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wesley?
About Dr. Cynthia Wesley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1316905391
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wesley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wesley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wesley works at
Dr. Wesley has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wesley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wesley speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.