Dr. Cynthia Ward, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Ward, DO is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Doctor Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Neurology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been with Dr. Ward for 3 years now and she is wonderful. She listens, explains things well, answers questions, the appointments never feel rushed and she answers after visit questions pretty quickly as well too. She is not shy to order the tests needed to get to the bottom of things and rule others out which I appreciate. She is very friendly and personable and this makes things so much easier and more comforting.
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1700849213
- University Of Ks School Of Med|University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
- Doctor Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
