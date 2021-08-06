Dr. Cynthia Wait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Wait, MD
Dr. Cynthia Wait, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Lake Shore Gastroenterology20 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-2960
Gurnee Office806 Central Ave Ste 202, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 433-9840
Northshore Endoscopy Center101 Waukegan Rd Ste 980, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 604-8700
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
How was your appointment with Dr. Wait?
Dr Wait has been one of my top & favorite Doctor's for 20 years. I trust her completely. She is a very compassionate,, thorough, educated & experienced Doctor. Dr Wait listens, asks questions, and takes her time in explaining my health issues and diagnosis’ in a way that is understandable. She answers questions, and assures I understand whether it be in her office or after my procedures elsewhere. She is very personable and makes and returns phone calls! She is an expert in her field. Dr Wait has a supportive, experienced team and a friendly, efficient office staff. She is dependable & has an excellent reputation. I am .grateful & blessed to be among her patients!
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447252804
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wait speaks Spanish.
