Dr. Cynthia Vanek, MD
Dr. Cynthia Vanek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Women Physicians in Obgyn Inc.3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 6350, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 263-2503
Women Physicians in Ob-gyn Inc5080 Bradenton Ave Ste B, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 734-3347
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Vanek for about 4 years and she has delivered my two girls. I am due in a few weeks and hope she is there to deliver my third. She listens and respects your concerns. She answers questions truthfully and honestly. She has a wonderful way of making you feel ‘normal’ during emotional and hormonal times!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Vanek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanek has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.