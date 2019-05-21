Overview

Dr. Cynthia Vanek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vanek works at Women Physicians In OB/GYN in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.