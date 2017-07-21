Overview

Dr. Cynthia Vanderbosch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Vanderbosch works at Einhaus Group For Womens Health in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.