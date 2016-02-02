Overview

Dr. Cynthia Tucker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Tucker works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.