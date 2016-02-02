See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Indianapolis, IN
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Tucker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Tucker works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260
    OB-Gyn Partners PC
    9351 Grant St Ste 560, Thornton, CO 80229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    Feb 02, 2016
    I really like Dr. Tucker. She is no nonsense and does not waste any time in the office. She answers any questions I may have very thoroughly and efficiently. My only complaint is the wait time is rather long once they get you into the room. They remove you from the lobby quickly, but then you sit in the office for eternity waiting for the dr. The longest I have waited was an hour. Bring a book, it is worth the wait.
    Rachel Fox in Thornton, CO — Feb 02, 2016
    About Dr. Cynthia Tucker, MD

    Specialties
    31 years of experience
    English
    • 1366437998
    Education & Certifications

    • U Louisville
    Medical Education: Oregon Health Sciences University
    • University of Colorado
